Southington

Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer on I-84 East in Southington, Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Interstate 84 East in Southington has reopened after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning.

Troopers were notified about a collision involving a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer near exit 31 around 1:45 a.m.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported.

The accident reconstruction team was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The eastbound side of the highway was fully closed between exits 30 and 31 for hours on Tuesday morning. It has since fully reopened.

This article tagged under:

Southington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us