State Police Identify Man Struck, Killed on Route 9 South in Middletown

Connecticut State Police have identified the 21-year-old man who died after he was hit on Route 9 South in Middletown on Sunday.

Troopers responded to Route 9 South near exit 19 around 3:40 a.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian struck. The man was transported to Hartford Hospital and later died.

Over the weekend, police said troopers hoped the public could help identify the pedestrian.

On Monday, police identified the man who died as Carlos Morales-Torres Jr., of Willimantic.

Police said the driver who hit him fled the scene.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Troop F at (860) 399-2100.

