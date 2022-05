A crash involving a Massachusetts State Police cruiser is causing delays on Interstate 495 in Andover on Thursday morning.

The collision was reported around 7 a.m. on I-495 south just before the Interstate 93 exit.

Aerial footage of the crash scene showed a state police cruiser in the left breakdown lane and two other vehicles already loaded onto tow trucks.

Traffic is reportedly already backed up in the area of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.