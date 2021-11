A crash on the Tobin Bridge northbound in Boston caused some major delays during Thursday's afternoon commute.

Transportation officials said there was a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 north at the Tobin Bridge northbound exit before Fourth Street.

In #Boston, multi-vehicle crash, Rt 1 NB at Tobin Bridge NB exit before Fourth St, lanes blocked. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 11, 2021

The crash was on the lower level of the bridge.

Lanes were blocked for a time and transportation officials warned of potential delays.

There is no word on injuries.