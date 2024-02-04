5 people injured, including 4 critically, in Beacon Falls, Conn. crash

Five people are injured, including four critically, after a crash on Route 8 North in Beacon Falls on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Route 8 North between exits 23 and 24 for a serious crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, five people were hurt including four with serious injuries from the same vehicle. Three people were taken to Waterbury Hospital and two people were transported to St. Mary's Hospital.

Authorities have not released any other details about the people who were injured.

The northbound side of the highway was closed for several hours between exits 23 and 25.

During the closure, emergency crews were called to a separate five-car crash before exit 23 around 7:30 p.m. The same crews from earlier responded and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway has since fully reopened.