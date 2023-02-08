Crashes Were Reported Across Conn. Amid Slick Conditions

Multiple crashes were reported across Connecticut this morning due to slick untreated surfaces.

Sleet, rain and freezing rain froze overnight leading to slick spots.

The following roads are closed due to crashes:

Manchester One lane of I-84 East is open between exits 61 and 62. The highway is congested for about two miles.



Earlier, there were crashes on Route 12 is Lisbon and Route 9 North in Middletown and Route 9 South in Cromwell.

State police said a state trooper and a firefighter were struck while at the scene. of the crash in Cromwell

Several districts also announced delays for Wednesday. You can see the full list here.