Residents Asked to Keep Doors, Windows Closed as Crews Battle Scrapyard Fire in Connecticut

Crews have been at the scrapyard on Pequot Road in Montville for hours Wednesday, working to put out a fire that started early in the morning, and officials say it is under control.

However, residents and employees in the area are being asked to keep all doors and windows closed, avoid going outside if possible and not use A/C systems if it is not necessary to limit exposure to smoke.

The Montville Emergency Communications Center received 911 calls at 6:15 a.m. reporting fire in the scrapyard at 33 Pequot Road and around 20 departments from the area, including one from Rhode Island, responded.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been monitoring air quality.

Officials said the biggest challenges are that the fire is deep in a scrap pile and there are no hydrants close by, so they are using several tankers.

Hazards include propane tanks within the pile, officials said.

No injuries are reported.

No homes are in danger, but the biggest concern is air quality.

The Mohegan Fire Company posted on social media that the fire is at DW Transport.

It's not yet clear what started the fire.