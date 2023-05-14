Malden

Crews Battle Fire at a Home in Malden

By Mary Markos and Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews are responding to a fire in a house in Malden, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Authorities say they received reports of a fire on Forest Street at around 7:30 a.m.

A woman told NBC10 Boston that she and her boyfriend woke up to the fire and there are pets being rescued.

The house has been in the family since 1962, according to a relative.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Half a dozen departments from surrounding towns coming to help, including Lynn, Everett and Medford.

Crews are still working to put out hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation

This article tagged under:

Malden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us