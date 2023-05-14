Crews Battle Fire at a Home in Malden

Crews are responding to a fire in a house in Malden, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Authorities say they received reports of a fire on Forest Street at around 7:30 a.m.

A woman told NBC10 Boston that she and her boyfriend woke up to the fire and there are pets being rescued.

The house has been in the family since 1962, according to a relative.

Half a dozen departments from surrounding towns coming to help, including Lynn, Everett and Medford.

Crews are still working to put out hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation