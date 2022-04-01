East Berlin

Fire Breaks Out at Church in East Berlin, Conn.

Firefighters put out a fire at the United Methodist Church on Main Street in East Berlin early Friday morning and investigators are working to determine what caused it.

A neighbor across the street saw flames just before a.m. and called the fire department, fire officials said.

The fire damaged the roof and the upper levels.

"There's quite a bit of water damage and also quite a bit of fire damage up in the upper levels," Berlin fire marshal Steven Waznia said.

No one was in the church and no firefighters were hurt.

The power was out for several hours but has come back.

The road is closed and it's expected to be closed for a while.

