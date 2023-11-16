Crews battle fire at vacant mill in Connecticut

Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant mill in Killingly early Thursday morning and power is shut off to hundreds of buildings.

The town manager said firefighters were called to the fire at the Ballouville Mill around 1 a.m. and several local and regional agencies responded as well.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze and firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots. And will continue to do so throughout the day.

Power has been shut off to 271 properties and will remain off until fire crews are able to clear the scene, officials said.

Some roads are closed because of the fire and the cleanup.

Ballouville Road is closed from Clover Court to Chestnut Hill and Chestnut Hill is closed from Ballouville Road to Ware Road.

No one is injured.

Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the EPA also responded.