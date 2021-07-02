Crews Continue to Sift Through Rubble of Collapsed Fla. Condo

Crews continue to sift through the rubble after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium more than a week ago.

On Friday morning, about a dozen workers could be seen digging through the pile that now reached about 20 feet, more than 10 feet less than it was a week ago. Cranes were again lifting heavy objects from the pile and then workers would climb into the pile and begin removing smaller rubble by hand.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials will be giving an update on the search efforts at a Friday morning news briefing.

The collapse killed at least 18 people and left 145 unaccounted for. No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.

Florida officials are working on plans to demolish what's left of the beachfront building.

The plans were revealed Thursday after concerns about the structure's instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors early Thursday.

NBC 6's WIllard Shepard is in Surfside where experts tell him that they don't see a fix to the problem with the structure, which has prompted the Mayor of Surfside to suggest demolishing the rest of the building.

The temporary halt to rescue operations unfolded on the same day that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the devastated community.

After rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening, officials said they had started planning for the likely demolition of the remaining structure.

Scott Nacheman, a FEMA structures specialist, said engineers are looking at different methods for the demolition and how to proceed "to make the site safe for ongoing rescue operations."

He said if the building comes down, there initially will be a slowdown in the rescue operation.

But he said the demolition of the structure would create a safer working environment that could allow more personnel on the site and accelerate the pace of the work.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the decision about the demolition needs to be made “extremely carefully and methodically,” considering the potential impact on the pile of debris and the effect on the search.