Several People Critically Injured in Hartford, Conn. Apartment Complex Fire

At least 13 people were injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Hartford Saturday night.

The flames broke out in the apartment building on Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m.

Responding firefighters rescued several people from the burning building, according to fire officials.

Thirteen people were taken to the hospital. Of those 13 who were transported, four are in critical condition.

Two of the victims suffered burn injuries and are "very critical," fire officials said. They were both transferred to the Burn Unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

The other victims taken to the hospital were mostly being treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building has been deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping the families that were displaced by the fire.