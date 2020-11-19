Crews Remove Backhoe Stuck in Callahan Tunnel, Causing Delays

The Callahan Tunnel in Boston was temporarily closed, Thursday, as crews removed a backhoe that became wedged in the entrance to the tunnel.

Massachusetts State police said Thursday morning an "over-height trailered backhoe" had become stuck. The tunnel was closed as the vehicle was removed.

UPDATE Backhoe has been removed. Tunnel remains closed pending inspection of tunnel ceiling by an engineer, who is en route. #MATraffic https://t.co/uPKHGvLt2l — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2020

The backhoe sustained a hydraulic leak, but was eventually removed.

The tunnel was reopened after engineers inspected it for damage.

The driver of the backhoe will be cited for operating an over-height vehicle.