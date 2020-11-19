callahan tunnel

Crews Remove Backhoe Stuck in Callahan Tunnel, Causing Delays

The backhoe sustained a hydraulic leak, but was eventually removed

Mass. State Police

The Callahan Tunnel in Boston was temporarily closed, Thursday, as crews removed a backhoe that became wedged in the entrance to the tunnel.

Massachusetts State police said Thursday morning an "over-height trailered backhoe" had become stuck. The tunnel was closed as the vehicle was removed.

The backhoe sustained a hydraulic leak, but was eventually removed.

The tunnel was reopened after engineers inspected it for damage.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 9 hours ago

COVID Updates: Several Govs Refuse Lockdowns; Oxford Vaccine Trials Show It Is Safe

Joe Biden 14 hours ago

Current and Former Trump Officials Privately Reach Out to President-Elect Biden

The driver of the backhoe will be cited for operating an over-height vehicle.

This article tagged under:

callahan tunnelBostonMassachusetts State Police
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us