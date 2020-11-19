Crews Remove Backhoe Stuck in Callahan Tunnel, Causing Delays

The Callahan Tunnel in Boston was temporarily closed, Thursday, as crews removed a backhoe that became wedged in the entrance to the tunnel.
Massachusetts State police said Thursday morning an "over-height trailered backhoe" had become stuck. The tunnel was closed as the vehicle was removed.
The backhoe sustained a hydraulic leak, but was eventually removed.
The tunnel was reopened after engineers inspected it for damage.
The driver of the backhoe will be cited for operating an over-height vehicle.