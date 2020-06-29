Hartford

Crews Remove Christopher Columbus Statue in Hartford

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews have removed a statue of Christopher Columbus in Hartford on Monday morning.

The statue is located on Lafayette Street and was donated to the City of Hartford by Italian-American citizens. It was unveiled and dedicated on Columbus Day in 1926, according to the Hartford Preservation Alliance.

Over the past several days, a city official said there were conversations with the mayor's office on how to bring down the statue in a safe way. The decision was made to remove the statue. That process began at 3:30 a.m.

NBC Connecticut

The statue is expected to be put in storage once it is taken down, a city official said. After that, a decision will be made on where the statue goes.

U.S. & World

coronavirus Jun 28

Virus Updates: Global Deaths Hit 500K as Cases Top 10 Million

Supreme Court 1 hour ago

Supreme Court Overturns Louisiana Law Restricting Abortion Access

Last week, the city of New Haven took down the Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park.

A controversial statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from Wooster Square amid protests and counterprotests

The statues have been removed amid protests nationwide for racial justice.

This article tagged under:

HartfordChristopher Columbus Statue
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us