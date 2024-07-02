Crews respond to gas leak in Hartford, Conn.

Several apartment buildings and a daycare were evacuated after a gas leak at an unoccupied building on Laurel Street in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

The response is centered on the area of Laurel Street between Farmington Avenue and Hawthorn Street.

CNG, Connecticut Natural Gas, has responded.

Fire officials said they could not get inside the building, so they cut off the leak from outside and they are venting the building.

Around five buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The director of the New Beginnings Early Learning Center said they were told to evacuate.

No injuries have been reported.