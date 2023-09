Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

Firefighters at the base said multiple buildings will be affected.

A Facebook post from the Submarine Base Firefighters Local F-219 said this is a multiple-alarm fire on the base.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.