true crime

‘Crime Junkie' Host Ashley Flowers Opens New Chapter with First Novel

Popular Podcast Host Ashley Flowers Talks New Book and True Crime Phenomenon

NBC Universal, Inc.

There seems to be an insatiable appetite for true crime and regular genre chart-topper for podcasts is “Crime Junkie” hosted by Ashley Flowers.

Flowers and her best friend Brit Prawat explore true crime cases to raise awareness and educate audiences. The duo often includes a call to action at the end of the unsolved episodes to re-open a case or support an investigation.

Flowers, a new mom and non-profit founder, was inspired to expand her storytelling talents to pen her first novel called “All Good People Here.”

The book tells the story of an Indiana journalist who returns home where she becomes obsessed with the unsolved murder of her childhood friend and neighbor (nearly 20 years later) at the same time as a young girl in the present-day has gone missing.

Flowers shares that it was a hard practice to put pen to paper but so fun!

