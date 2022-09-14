3 People Shot on I-95 South in Connecticut

One person is dead and two others are injured after being shot while on Interstate 95 South between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning.

The Darien Police Department contacted Troop G shortly before 4 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle with three gunshot victims inside just off of exit 10 on I-95.

Investigators said the vehicle was on I-95 South between Bridgeport and Darien when another vehicle came alongside and began to fire gunshots.

Two of the people shot were taken to the area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Police said 31-year-old Earl Gayle was pronounced dead shortly after.

The other person hospitalized underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Another person with what's being described as a superficial gunshot wound refused treatment.

Responding officers found 10 shell casings at the scene and they seized numerous items as a part of their investigation.

The Western District Major Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation. It is ongoing.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.

