Crispy Mustard Smothered Smashed Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1-2 LBS Brussels Sprouts, trimmed and cleaned.
- ¼ cup mustard, Dijon, Country style, or a combination are nice
- ¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 3 TBS parmesan, finely ground
- ½ cup parmesan, finely grated
PREPARATION:
- In a steamer basket over boiling water, steam Brussels sprouts until they are tender. Depending on the size, this will take 12-20 minutes. When they are cooked through, lay them out on a large baking sheet and let them cool, and let the steam evaporate so they are dry to the touch.
- Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 425*. In a medium bowl, whisk together the mustard and olive oil until smooth. Add garlic powder, oregano and ground parmesan.
- In a separate bowl, have ready the grated parmesan.
- Take a heavy glass jar and firmly smash down each Brussels Sprout until it is about ¼-½ “thick.
- Dredge and smother each individual smashed Brussels sprouts through the mustard mixture and then encrust in grated parmesan.
- Evenly arrange the dressed Brussels sprouts on a baking sheet. TIP: For optimal crispness, avoid using parchment paper or foil. It is direct contact with the baking sheet that achieves the best texture.
- Bake for 18-22 min, flipping half way through or until cheese has melted and crisped.
- Pull from oven and run a spatula under each Brussels sprout and allow to cool for 4 minutes before serving at optimal crispness.