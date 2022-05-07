Russia-Ukraine War

Croatian Citizen Fighting for Ukraine Detained by Russians

AP Photo

A Croatian citizen who fought alongside Ukrainian troops in Mariupol has been detained by the Russian army, Croatian state media reported Saturday.

Croatia's Foreign Ministry also confirmed that it “has knowledge of a detained Croatian citizen," and is working with the Ukrainian authorities to resolve the situation. It offered no further information due to “sensitivity of the situation.”

The state HRT television reported that the Croatian man tried to flee Mariupol with other Ukrainian fighters but was caught by the Russians. No other details were immediately available.

Business 3 hours ago

Ukrainian Forces Pursue Counteroffensive Around Kharkiv; Russia Rehearses ‘Victory Day' Parade

Russia-Ukraine War 9 hours ago

Ukraine Braces for Escalated Attacks Ahead of Russia's V-Day

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The N1 regional television said the arrest was first reported by Russian media.

The strategic port of Mariupol has faced weeks of Russian bombardment. The attacks have intensified on embattled resisting troops in a steel factory in the city as Russian troops seek to fully conquer Mariupol in time for Russia's Victory Day celebrations on Monday celebrating the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarCroatia
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us