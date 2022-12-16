‘Crossing' Into Fun: Local Lowdown on 3 Hotspots in Downtown Crossing

If you enjoy shopping, then Downtown Crossing should definitely be on your list of local spots to check out in Boston.

When it comes to transportation, the T is a fast and affordable way for you to get in on the fun and experience some of the great local businesses the area has to offer.

Our Local Lowdown guide, Kwani Lunis, shares the scoop on three businesses that should be on your radar when 'crossing' into this part of the city.

First, is the Brattle Book Shop located at 9 West St.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This generational bookshop has been in business for over 50 years catering to those who travel from near or far. Their outside carts give shoppers the ability to get a bag full of books at a great price.

Once you head inside, there are timeless reads and general books for everyone. But, when you head upstairs to the third floor, they offer rare books and autographed copies.

If you're looking to have a fun time with friends and family, Versus, a bar, restaurant, and arcade is the hotspot for you,

Located at 42 Province St., this fun-filled entertainment spot costs only $5 dollars to get in and you get unlimited gaming after that.

If you love to sip while you play, their bar offers you the ability to play Xbox, PlayStation, and the beloved, highly popular Super Smash Bros game.

Versus accommodates all ages through 7 o'clock then they pivot to a 21+ environment.

Exploring all of the shops in the area is a great way to work up an appetite, and if you're ready to get a nice dinner at the end of the day, Boston Chops is there waiting for you.

Located at 52 Temple Pl., this urban steakhouse has a wide variety of delicious meats on the menu and other incredible foods that cater to a vast amount of Boston residents from the Theatre to the Financial District.

For more local happenings and ideas, visit: allinclusivebos.com

There is so much more of Boston to love than just the typical tourist attractions. With All Inclusive Boston, Kwani Lunis is taking you around the city.