Crushed Croissant Peach Salad Recipe

**For 1 serving**
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 croissant, flattened ¼” thin with a rolling pin
- 1 TBS butter
- 2TBS honey, divided (Mike’s Hot Honey is delicious with a kick)
- 1 cup arugula
- 1 TBS EVOO
- 2 tsp lemon juice, divided
- 1 peach, diced
- 1 fresh mozzarella ball
- 2 slices prosciutto
PREPARATION:
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
- In a non-stick pan over medium heat, melt butter and honey. Add smashed croissant and sear for 3 minutes on each side until crisp, a little caramelized, and golden brown.
- Meanwhile, toss the fresh arugula with EVOO and 1 tsp lemon juice.
- Prepare the diced peaches, tossing them with the remaining 1 tsp lemon and remaining 1 TBS hot honey.
- To serve, plate seared crushed croissant down on a plate.
- Top with arugula salad, tossed peaches, sliced prosciutto and mozzarella ball.
- Finish with a final drizzle of honey, EVOO and sprinkle of salt.
- Enjoy!