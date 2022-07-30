Conn. State Police Sergeant Arrested After Evading Crash

A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been arrested after investigators said she crashed into a vehicle in Brookfield last weekend and left the scene.

Troopers said Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 North in Brookfield on Sunday, July 24, around 9:30 p.m. when she rear-ended another vehicle.

The crash damaged both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

After an investigation, state police said there was probable cause to take enforcement action against Koeppel.

On Wednesday, she was issued a misdemeanor summons and was charged with following too close and evading responsibility.

Koeppel was released on a $500 bond and is due in court in Danbury on August 9.

State police said Koeppel has been suspended and is currently assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of this case.