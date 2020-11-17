CT COVID-19 Hotspot Travel Advisory List Grows to 47 With Addition of Vermont

Thanksgiving is just over a week away and Connecticut’s latest COVID-19 travel advisory list of the states and territories considered hot spots for coronavirus has been released. It includes 47 states and territories after Vermont was added. No locations have been removed.

The list is released every Tuesday of states that require a 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Connecticut for more than 24 hours or returning home to Connecticut. The exception to quarantining is to present a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours before arriving in Connecticut or at any time following arrival here.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state, other than New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island, with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average, or from a country for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice is directed to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of last contact within the identified state or country.

WEEKLY CONNECTICUT TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE:



➡️Added to impacted locations: Vermont



➡️No states/territories removed this week



If you're entering Connecticut from these locations, you need to quarantine 14 days. See full list ⬇️ https://t.co/gZjVfum7Wt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 17, 2020

Travel Advisory Exceptions

The travel advisory does provide some exceptions for workers coming to the state and the advisory does not apply to people who are in Connecticut for less than 24 hours. There is also an exemption for workers coming to and from Connecticut who are considered essential, including those "who work in critical infrastructure as designated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, including students in exempt health care professions, and any state, local, and federal officials and employees," according to the state's website.

The latest list comes out just over a week before Thanksgiving. With the COVID-19 infection rate rising, the Department of Public Health and the governor are urging people to restrict non-essential trips outside the home. People are also being asked to consider smaller Thanksgiving gatherings, limiting them to 10 or fewer people.

Current Travel Advisory List

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

Last Week’s Connecticut Travel Advisory List

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

Frequently Asked Questions about CT's Travel Policies

How is this going to be enforced? Failure to self-quarantine or to complete the Travel Health Form may result in a civil penalty of $500 for each violation. How are the Affected States chosen? The Connecticut Travel Advisory applies to any person arriving from a state, other than New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island, with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10% test positivity rate over a seven (7) day rolling average. The list of states is fluid and will be updated weekly on Tuesdays on this website. Why are New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island exempted from the list of Affected States? Given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island are being exempted from the list of Affected States and therefore not subject to the requirements to self-quarantine and complete a Travel Health Form. That said, residents of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island are urged to avoid unnecessary or non-essential travel between states at this time. How are the Affected Countries chosen? This Connecticut Travel Advisory applies to any person arriving from a country for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice. The list of countries for which the CDC has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice is fluid and travelers should check such list on their date of travel. To whom does the Connecticut Travel Advisory apply? The requirement to self-quarantine and complete the Travel Health Form is applicable to any traveler who has spent twenty-four (24) hours or longer in an Affected State or an Affected Country within fourteen (14) days prior to arriving in Connecticut but does not include an individual remaining in Connecticut for less than twenty-four (24) hours. These requirements are also applicable to Connecticut residents who are returning from a visit to an Affected State or an Affected Country. Does the Connecticut Travel Advisory apply to Affected Travelers who are minors, i.e., under the age of 18? Yes, the Connecticut Travel Advisory applies to all Affected Travelers, including Affected Travelers who are minors. Therefore, a minor (under age 18) who is an Affected Traveler is required to self-quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days from the time he or she was last in the Affected State or the Affected Country, unless such traveler qualifies for an exemption from the requirement to self-quarantine. With respect to the Travel Health Form, any minor who is an Affected Traveler is required to individually complete and submit such form only when the minor is unaccompanied by an adult. What does self-quarantine mean? Self-quarantine means to stay home or in your designated self-quarantine location, separate yourself from others, and monitor your health. You should not enter any public places, including, but not limited to, restaurants, pools, meeting rooms, or gatherings, during the mandatory period of self-quarantine. You may leave your designated self-quarantine location for medical visits, to obtain medication or to shop for groceries. A self-quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. The self-quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms. If I am traveling from an Affected State or an Affected Country to Connecticut to seek or obtain medical treatment, am I required to self-quarantine when I arrive in Connecticut? Yes, you are required to self-quarantine when you arrive in Connecticut from an Affected State or an Affected Country if you were in such Affected State or such Affected Country for twenty-four (24) hours or longer within fourteen (14) days prior to arriving in Connecticut. While you are required to self-quarantine, you may leave your designated self-quarantine location to go to your medical procedure or other medical appointment. When you do leave your designated self-quarantine location and when in public after your mandatory self-quarantine period, you are required to wear a face covering when in public and when a six-foot distance from others is unavoidable, unless you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing one and you have written documentation that you are qualified for the exemption from a licensed medical provider, the Department of Developmental Services or other state agency that provides or supports services for people with emotional, intellectual or physical disabilities, or a person authorized by any such agency. What if I am returning to Connecticut after visiting an Affected State or an Affected Country that was not on the list of Affected States or Affected Countries when I arrived there but was added to the list during my stay? The Department of Public Health (DPH) will not pursue or levy civil penalties against an Affected Traveler who arrives in Connecticut following a stay in a state or country that was not on the list of Affected States or Affected Countries when the traveler arrived there but was added to the list during the Affected Traveler’s stay, provided the Affected Traveler returns to Connecticut not more than seven days following the date such state or country was added to the list. Although the DPH will not pursue civil penalties against such travelers, all such travelers are still strongly encouraged to make every effort to self-quarantine. In addition, such Affected Travelers are still required to complete a Travel Health Form upon arrival in Connecticut and may be subject to civil penalties by the DPH for failure to do so. Are there any exemptions for essential workers who have to travel for work? Yes. Workers traveling from Affected States or Affected Countries to Connecticut and from Connecticut to Affected States or Affected Countries who work in critical infrastructure as designated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, including students in exempt health care professions, and any state, local, and federal officials and employees, are exempt from the self-quarantine requirement when such travel is work-related. Such essential workers are still required to complete the Travel Health Form. If I am an essential worker who visited an Affected State or an Affected Country on vacation, am I required to self-quarantine upon my return to Connecticut? Yes, essential workers who travel to Connecticut from an Affected State or an Affected Country or from Connecticut to an Affected State or an Affected Country for vacation or other non-work related reasons are required to self-quarantine and complete the Travel Health Form. How long is the self-quarantine? The Connecticut Travel Advisory requires visitors to Connecticut from Affected States or Affected Countries to self-quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days from the time they were last in the Affected State or the Affected Country. If you board a plane in an Affected State or an Affected Country today, and land in Connecticut today, your fourteen (14) days begins today. If you are in Connecticut for a period less than fourteen (14) days, you should plan to be in self-quarantine throughout your visit. If you left an Affected State or an Affected Country and spent time in non-Affected States or non-Affected Countries prior to arriving in Connecticut, you start counting your fourteen (14) day period from the time you left the Affected State or Affected Country. Consequently, if only five (5) of those fourteen (14) days are spent in Connecticut, you will need to self-quarantine in Connecticut for those five (5) days. If I am coming to Connecticut to a hotel or bed and breakfast, can I self-quarantine there? Yes. Travelers are required to self-quarantine at their home, or a hotel or other temporary lodging. Does the self-quarantine requirement also extend to passengers flying from non-Affected States or non-Affected Countries to Connecticut on flights with layovers in Affected States or Affected Countries before arriving in Connecticut? No. The requirement to self-quarantine does not apply to travelers who have a layover in an Affected State or an Affected Country, provided the layover is for less than twenty-four (24) hours. If you spend twenty-four (24) hours or longer in the Affected State or the Affected Country, you must self-quarantine when you arrive in Connecticut. If an Affected Traveler who is required to self-quarantine stays at my house, am I and my family, who have not been traveling, also required to self-quarantine? No, you and your family are not required to self-quarantine. However, all usual COVID-19 precautions should be undertaken. Are minor children traveling to Connecticut from an Affected State due to child custody /visitation obligations Affected Travelers? Yes, they are Affected Travelers if they were in such Affected State for twenty-four (24) hours or longer within fourteen (14) days prior to arriving in Connecticut. As such, they are required to comply with the requirements of the Connecticut Travel Advisory, which means they must self-quarantine unless they fall under the exemptions set forth in Questions 17 and 20, below. Can travelers be tested for COVID-19 instead of self-quarantine? Yes, an Affected Traveler is exempt from the self-quarantine requirement if the Affected Traveler (1) has had a test for COVID-19 in the seventy-two (72) hours prior to arrival in Connecticut or at any time following arrival in Connecticut, (2) the result of such COVID-19 test is negative, and (3) he or she has provided written proof of such negative test result to the Commissioner of Public Health via email to: DPH.COVID-Travel@ct.gov or via facsimile to: (860) 326-0529. Nucleic acid tests such as reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests are the only acceptable testing option. If a test was obtained in the seventy-two (72) hours prior to arrival in Connecticut, or following arrival in Connecticut, and such Affected Traveler has not yet received his or her test results, such traveler shall remain in self-quarantine in Connecticut until a negative test result is submitted to the Commissioner. If the test result is positive and the traveler is asymptomatic, he or she shall self-isolate for ten (10) days from the date of the test; if symptomatic, he or she should seek medical assistance. Travelers who test positive for COVID-19 prior to traveling to Connecticut should delay such travel and consult with a medical professional. All Affected Travelers are required to complete the Travel Health Form. What tests are acceptable for the testing option? Nucleic acid tests such as reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests are the only acceptable testing option. Neither rapid antigen tests nor antibody tests for COVID-19 satisfy the testing requirement for the testing exemption. What if I am a Connecticut resident and am visiting an Affected State for less than seventy-two (72) hours, may I be tested in Connecticut prior to visiting the Affected State if I obtain the test seventy-two (72) hours prior to my subsequent return to Connecticut? No, you must have the test for COVID-19 either while you are in the Affected State, as long as the test is obtained in the seventy-two (72) hours prior to your arrival in Connecticut, or following your arrival in Connecticut. If the test was obtained in the seventy-two (72) hours prior to your arrival in Connecticut, or following your arrival in Connecticut, and you have not yet received your test results when you return to Connecticut, you shall remain in self-quarantine in Connecticut until a negative test result is submitted to the Commissioner of Public Health via email to: DPH.COVID-Travel@ct.gov or via facsimile to: (860) 326-0529. If I have already tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered, do I need to self-quarantine upon my arrival to Connecticut? A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 within ninety (90) days prior to his or her arrival in Connecticut and who has clinically recovered, or who has not been symptomatic for a period of ten (10) days since symptom onset or such positive test if not symptomatic, is not required to self-quarantine upon his or her arrival to Connecticut, provided such person submits, prior to or immediately upon arrival in Connecticut, written proof of such positive test result to the Commissioner of Public Health via email to: DPH.COVID-Travel@ct.gov or via facsimile to: (860) 326-0529.Nucleic acid tests such as reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests are the only acceptable testing option. Such person is still required to complete a Travel Health Form. A person who has had a positive test result for COVID-19 more than ninety (90) days prior to arriving in Connecticut is required to self-quarantine and complete a Travel Health Form. I am a foreign student arriving for college/university. Do I need to self-quarantine? If you were in an Affected Country within fourteen (14) days prior to arriving in Connecticut, then you are required to self-quarantine upon your arrival to Connecticut. Affected Countries are countries for which the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice. You should also refer to your college or university’s requirements for returning to campus. If I am self-quarantining after arriving in Connecticut from an Affected State or an Affected Country, and subsequent to my arrival, such Affected State or Affected Country comes off the list, may I end my self-quarantine? No. Anyone who arrived from an Affected State or an Affected Country during the time that infections there were higher needs to complete a self-quarantine period as required by the Connecticut Travel Advisory. May I complete the Travel Health Form after I have arrived in Connecticut? You are required to complete the Travel Health Form prior to or no later than upon the day of your arrival in Connecticut. Are minors required to complete the Travel Health Form? Any minor who is an Affected Traveler is required to individually complete and submit a Travel Health Form only when such minor is unaccompanied by an adult. Should non-essential travel to Affected States and Affected Countries be avoided? Yes. Because of the risk of contracting infection, and because of the need to self-quarantine on return, Connecticut residents are urged to avoid travel to the Affected States or Affected Countries whenever possible. If I know someone has traveled to Connecticut from an Affected State or an Affected Country and is in violation of the self-quarantine requirement, how may I report this to DPH? Anyone wanting to report any violations of the Connecticut Travel Advisory, including the self-quarantine requirement, may either call 211 or email covid19.dph@ct.gov. What information do I need to submit for a suspected violation of the self-quarantine rule? To report a suspected violation under the Connecticut Travel Advisory, send an email to covid19.dph@ct.gov with "Travel Advisory Violation of Self-Quarantine" in the subject line, along with the following information:

• Your relationship to the individual suspected to be in violation (i.e. family member, co-worker, neighbor, healthcare provider, etc.)

• Information regarding how you were made aware of the suspected violation

• The individual suspected to be in violation:

o First and last name

o Address (home residence)

o Phone/email (if known)

o Address (where staying in Connecticut)

o Affected State or Affected Country from which the individual traveled

o Was his or her length of stay in an Affected State or an Affected Country twenty-four (24) hours or longer? Yes or No

o Was his or her length of stay in Connecticut twenty-four (24) hours or longer? Yes or No

o Mode of entry into Connecticut (i.e. plane, car, bus, train, boat)

o Approximate date of arrival in Connecticut

o Description of suspected violation (for example, include information regarding the name and location of a public place or workplace visited - name and city) If I get fined, is there any way I can dispute or appeal the fine? Any person who receives a notice of civil penalty may, within ten (10) business days of the date of the notice of civil penalty, request a hearing before the Commissioner of Public Health to contest the penalty. Such hearing, if requested, will be held within thirty (30) business days of the Commissioner’s receipt of the request. May I be subject to legal ramifications other than civil penalties if I do not self-quarantine or complete the Travel Health Form? Yes, you may be subject to any existing penalties that apply to violations of Executive Orders, including monetary penalties and possible imprisonment.

FAQ Concerning Adjacent Affected States