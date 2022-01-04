coronavirus in schools

Connecticut's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 24 Percent

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday morning that Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is at 24 percent today.

"A 24-percent infection rate is lousy, and it may get worse before it gets better," Gov. Lamont said during a virtual news conference Tuesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Of the 44,449 tests administered since Monday, 10,602 came back positive for a 23.85% rate, a new high.

The daily positivity rate on Monday was 21.52 percent, which was a new record high.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden

Biden Urges Concern, Not Alarm as Omicron Surges

Capitol Riot

Teachers, Whether They Like It Or Not, at Culture War Front Lines With Jan. 6 Education

The governor said vaccines and booster shots are keeping most people out of the hospital or ICUs.

In hospitalizations, 110 more people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 just since Monday. The 1,562 total hospitalizations right now is the highest level since May 1, 2020.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in schoolsCOVID-19Connecticut Department of Public Health
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us