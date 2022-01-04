Connecticut's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 24 Percent

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday morning that Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is at 24 percent today.

"A 24-percent infection rate is lousy, and it may get worse before it gets better," Gov. Lamont said during a virtual news conference Tuesday.

Of the 44,449 tests administered since Monday, 10,602 came back positive for a 23.85% rate, a new high.

The daily positivity rate on Monday was 21.52 percent, which was a new record high.

The governor said vaccines and booster shots are keeping most people out of the hospital or ICUs.

In hospitalizations, 110 more people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 just since Monday. The 1,562 total hospitalizations right now is the highest level since May 1, 2020.