CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate is 1.6 Percent as State Enters Phase 3 of Reopening

Connecticut enters Phase 3 of reopening today. This means that several businesses will be able to expand the number of people who can be inside businesses.

Connecticut went from a COVID-19 hot spot early in the pandemic and lowered the rates of the virus significantly.

As of Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 1.6% percent Wednesday and hospitalizations due to the virus continue to rise to levels not seen since June.  

Of 7,617 new coronavirus tests reported Wednesday, 123 came back positive.

Hospitalizations hit 138, a net increase of nine from the day before. One new death was reported, bringing the death toll to 4,522.

UConn officials are touting low numbers of COVID-19 cases at its Storrs campus.

The state's COVID-19 metrics have been trending upwards as the state plans to move into Phase 3 of its reopening Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday he is optimistic that if residents and businesses follow the state guidance that the positivity rate will remain low.

"If you want to stay open you've got to follow the protocols and you've got to make sure that everyone within your town or in your region are taking it seriously," the governor said.

