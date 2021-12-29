coronavirus in connecticut

CT COVID-19 Test Positivity Hits Record-Breaking 17.8%; More Than 1K Hospitalized

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate jumped from the highest percentage the state had seen at just under 15% on Tuesday to another record-breaking number at 17.8% Wednesday. This is the highest recorded test positivity since widespread testing began earlier in the pandemic.

Of the 42,295 COVID-19 tests administered since Tuesday, 7,520 came back positive.

Last week, the state's COVID-19 test positive rate hovered just below 10%.

Hospitalizations also jumped, with a net increase of 150 since Tuesday. There are now 1,113 people hospitalized with the virus.

The state is working to increase access to testing as demand surges, including the distribution of at-home testing kits. However, the governor's office announced Wednesday that the shipment has been delayed. The distribution had been scheduled to begin Thursday.

coronavirus in connecticut
