CT COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group to Hold First Meeting

The governor has put together a COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group, which will be responsible for advising him on distribution strategies and communicating with residents about vaccines for the coronavirus and the first meeting will be held this evening.

The state Department of Public Health is overseeing the group and meetings are open to the public.

The first meeting will be held by video conference at 6 p.m.

With the pharmaceutical industry fast-tracking a Covid-19 vaccine, some have questioned whether the public can trust that it is safe. But Former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts says people can rely on the scientific community to approve a vaccine that can be trusted.

Main Advisory Group

Co-Chair: Dr. Deidre Gifford, Acting Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health

Dr. Reginald J. Eadie, President and CEO of Trinity Health of New England

Dr. Reginald J. Eadie, President and CEO of Trinity Health of New England Mary Daugherty Abrams, State Senator (D-Meriden, Middlefield, Rockfall, Middletown, Cheshire)

Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, Chief of Infectious Diseases for Saint Francis Hospital

Stephen Civitelli, Director of Health for the Wallingford Health Department

Chris DiPentima, President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association

Josh Elliott, State Representative (D-Hamden)

Tekisha Dwan Everette, Executive Director of Health Equity Connecticut

Keith Grant, Senior System Director for Infection Prevention for Hartford HealthCare

Eileen Healy, Executive Director of Independence Northwest for the Connecticut Cross-Disability Lifespan Alliance and Chair of the Connecticut Association of Centers for Independent Living

Derrick Holloway, Pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church

Sal Luciano, President of the Connecticut AFL-CIO

Richard Martinello, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Health

Mag Morelli, President of LeadingAge Connecticut

Nichelle Mullins, President and CEO of Charter Oak Health Center

William Petit, State Representative (R-New Britain, Plainville)

Jason Schwartz, Assistant Professor at the Yale School of Public Health

Milagrosa Seguinot, President of the Connecticut Community Health Workers Association

Michelle Seagull, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

Heather Somers, State Senator (R-Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington, Voluntown)

Allocation subgroup

Michael Carius, American College of Emergency Physicians

Stephen Civitelli, Director of Health for the Wallingford Health Department

Kerry Clark, UConn Health

Tekisha Dwan Everette, Executive Director of Health Equity Connecticut

Lori Fedewa, Director of the Connecticut State Office of Rural Health

Khuram Ghumman, President of the Hartford County Medical Association

Tim Klufas, College student

Suzanne Lagarde, CEO of Fair Haven Community Health Center

Zita Lazzarini, UConn Health

Andrew Mais, Commissioner of the Connecticut Insurance Department

Sara Parker McKernan, New Haven Legal Assistance

Leslie Miller, President of the Fairfield County Medical Association

Nichelle Mullins, President and CEO of Charter Oak Health Center

Neil O’Leary, Mayor of the City of Waterbury

Regina Rush-Kittle, Deputy Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection

Marlene Schwartz, President of the UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity

Michelle Seagull, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

Raymond Sullivan, Director of Health for the Brookfield Health Department

Communications subgroup

Mary Daugherty Abrams, State Senator (D-Meriden, Middlefield, Rockfall, Middletown, Cheshire)

Robyn Anderson, Reverend

Matt Barrett, President and CEO of the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities

John Brady, American Federation of Teachers

Hector Caraballo, Pastor of Casa de Oracion y Adoracion

Angel Castellano, Pastor of Smirna Misionera Church

Yolanda Castillo, Secretary of the Town of Manchester Board of Directors

Lindsay E. Curtis, Pastor of Grace Baptist Church

Chris DiPentima, President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association

Tiffany Donelson, President and CEO of Connecticut Health Foundation

Brad Drazen, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the Hartford Foundation

Taylor Edelman, Equipty and Community Engagement Coordinator for Apex Community Ca

Josh Elliott, State Representative (D-Hamden)

Michael Freda, First Selectman of North Haven and President of the ConnecticutConference of Municipalities

Judy Goldberg, Vice President of Government Relations for the Connecticut PTA

Susan Halpin, Connecticut Association of Health Plans

Angela Harris, Phillips Health Ministry and Phillips CME Church

Eileen Healy, Executive Director of Independence Northwest for the Connecticut Cross-Disability Lifespan Alliance and Chair of the Connecticut Association of Centers for Independent Living

Derrick Holloway, Pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church

Erin Jones, Counsel for the March of Dimes

Greg Jones, Legacy Foundation

Nihal Khan, Director of Religious Affairs for the Islamic Center of Connecticut

Sal Luciano, President of the Connecticut AFL-CIO

Mag Morelli, President of LeadingAge Connecticut

Diane Morgenthaler, Director of Health and Wellness for Southern Connecticut State University

Maurice Porter, Reverend of Impact Church

Joseph Quaranta, President of the Community Medical Group and Co-Chair of the Connecticut Health Information Technology Advisory Council

Jordan Scheff, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services

Milagrosa Seguinot, President of Connecticut Community Health Workers Association

Heather Somers, State Senator (R-Griswold, Groton, North Stonington, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling, Stonington, Voluntown)

Vicki Veltri, Executive Director of the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy

