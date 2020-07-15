CT Man Accused of Murders, Kidnapping, Home Invasion to Make Court Appearance

A Connecticut man who is accused of killing two people in Connecticut in May, holding another hostage and kidnapping a woman and driving her out of state is expected to appear before a judge remotely on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia says he told a Willington man he is accused of holding hostage in his own home that “he just flipped.”

Peter Manfredonia faced a Connecticut judge for the first time today for his arraignment on murder charges

According to the arrest warrant, police believe that Manfredonia attacked two men on Mirtl Road in Willington on May 22 with a samurai sword.

Both men were severely injured and 62-year-old Ted DeMers died of his injuries.

The family of the first victim of Peter Manfredonia spoke to NBC Connecticut about their loved one, Ted DeMers

The second victim, an 80-year-old man who has not been publicly identified, survived the attack and underwent surgery for his injuries.

In a wooded area near the scene, investigators found a bent samurai sword that appeared to have blood on it. Police also found Manfredonia's cell phone and his driver's license, according to the arrest affidavit.

A witness who knew Manfredonia told police that the UConn student was obsessed with samurai swords, according to the arrest warrant.

Witnesses told police that the suspect sped from the scene on a red motorcycle and investigators found a red Kawasaki motorcycle abandoned on Old Town Road in Willington. It was registered to Manfredonia, police said.

Two days after the attack in Willington, Derby police contacted state police about a Ford F-150 that was found abandoned after a minor accident in their city. The truck was registered to a man in Willington.

When state police went to the man's home and he didn't answer a knock on the door, they forced their way in and found the 73-year-old tied up to a chair in the basement.

The man told police that Manfredonia had held him at gunpoint and tied him up early on the morning of Saturday, May 23, according to the arrest affidavit. He said the two watched TV in the basement for hours and talked about what happened.

The victim told investigators he asked Manfredonia if he wanted to talk about what happened and Manfredonia told him he hadn't slept in five days that that “he just flipped,” according to the warrant.

He told the victim he didn't know why he did what he did but that he was remorseful, according to the warrant.

The victim asked Manfredonia if he wanted to call police and turn himself in, but Manfredonia told the man that wasn't an option, according to the arrest warrant, and he said he would have two good weeks and it would either end with a shootout, the death penalty, or life in prison.

Manfredonia left in the victim's white Ford F-150 early the next morning, the victim told police. Manfredonia is also accused in the shooting death of 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele in Derby.

Peter Manfredonia allegedly left a trail of violent crimes across Connecticut including in Derby.

Manfredonia and Eisele were childhood friends who grew up together in Newtown. Police have not released any possible motive in Eisele's death.

Manfredonia was captured in Hagerstown, Maryland, after a multi-state manhunt five days after the initial attack and he was brought back to Connecticut.

The multi-state search for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia accused of a string of crimes in Connecticut between Friday and Sunday came to an end Wednesday night with state police announcing his arrest in Maryland

He has been charged with murder, attempt to commit murder, assault in the first degree, home invasion, kidnapping, robbery, stealing a firearm and additional charges.

Bond was set at $7 million. Manfredonia remains in custody.