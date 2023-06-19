CT Pizzeria opens in Watertown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new dining spot that offers pizza and more has come to a space in Watertown that had been home to another pizzeria.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, CT Pizzeria is now open on Pleasant Street, taking over the former Pleasant Pizza & Subs space. A sign out front for the place also says "Graze -- Live Off the Land" while its website and Instagram page indicate that Christian Tapia--who was born and raised in Chile--is behind it. A photo of the menu for CT Pizzeria shows such options as breakfast pizza, margherita pizza, a pizza with ground bison on it, bison breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches, bison burgers and meatball subs, grilled chicken sandwiches, and more.

The address for CT Pizzeria is 467 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA, 02472. Its website can be found at https://ct-pizzeria.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/ct_pizzeria/