CT Sun to take on Indiana Fever Wednesday night in game 2 of WNBA playoffs

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark on Wednesday night in game two of the WNBA playoffs

When the teams faced off on Sunday, the Sun won, 93 to 69, to take game one in the best of three series.

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas had her fourth career triple-double in the playoffs and 15th overall to spoil Clark's postseason debut in game one and she finished with 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

“We did what we were supposed to do. I’ve been waiting all season for the playoffs, this is what you’re playing for,” said Thomas, who had a triple-double in the regular season opener this year, also against Indiana. “This is just the beginning for us, we’re ready to go.”

Marina Mabrey led the third-seeded Sun with 27 points, 20 of which came in the second half. Her 27 points are the most by a reserve in the playoffs, according to ESPN.

Clark, who was selected as the AP Rookie of the Year, finished with 11 points, recovering from a rough start. She also had eight assists. Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Aliyah Boston added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.

“We didn’t play well, didn’t play to the level we’re capable of playing,” Clark said. “We didn’t shoot the ball like we’re capable of. We're capable of winning this game.”

This was Indiana's first appearance in the playoffs since 2016. Connecticut head coach Stephanie White was in charge of the Fever that year.

The game is at 7:30 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets are still available.

If a game three is needed, it will be held on Friday in Indianapolis.