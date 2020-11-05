CT to Launch Free Rapid COVID-19 Testing Program in Schools

The state is going to start a free rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program in schools for students and school personnel and details will be released this morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona, Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim, school officials, and other state and local leaders will be at the Macdonough Elementary School in Middletown for a news conference at 11 a.m.

As of Wednesday, Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came was 4.2%, with net hospitalizations down slightly from the day before.