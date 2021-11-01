2 People Dead After Being Hit by Train in Hartford

Two people are dead after they were hit by a train in Hartford on Monday, according to fire officials.

Amtrak officials confirmed that Amtrak Hartford Line Train 475 struck two people south of Hartford just before 4:45 p.m.

Fire officials said the two pedestrians were struck on the tracks north of the Hamilton Street crossing.

Amtrak officials said none of the passengers or crew on the train are hurt.

NBC Connecticut

Hartford Line service is temporarily suspended due to the investigation. The CT Transit busway is also shut down because of the proximity to the scene, authorities said.

Hartford Police are holding the scene for Amtrak Police, who is responding to the scene. Connecticut State Police is also at the scene assisting and firefighters are clearing out.