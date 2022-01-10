coronavirus in connecticut

CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Dips Slightly to 23.68 Percent

COVID testing in Vernon
The state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate Monday is 23.68 percent, down slightly from 24.55 percent on Friday, which was a record high.

Gov. Ned Lamont said there are 1,889 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 79 more than there were on Friday.

There are 31,405 positive COVID-19 cases reported out of 132,606 COVID-19 tests.

Of the 1,889 patients who are currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,287 of them, or 68.1 percent, are not fully vaccinated, according to the governor.

