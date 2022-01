Connecticut COVID-19 positivity rate Wednesday is 21.24 percent and 1,939 people who have the virus are hospitalized.

The positivity rate declined some since Tuesday’s rate of 23.85 percent and Monday’s rate of 23.68 percent.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️34,460 tests were administered and 7,318 came back positive (21.24% rate)

➡️1,939 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 19)



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhasZgFM pic.twitter.com/QYddmKkS2a — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 12, 2022

“We’re flattening the curve,” Lamont said.

He said hospitalizations are up a little bit, but hospital admittances are going down.

Lamont said hospitalizations increased by 19.