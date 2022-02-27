Cue the 28-3 Jokes: Celtics Sign Matt Ryan to 2-Way Contract

Report: Celtics to sign Matt Ryan to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cue the 28-3 jokes.

The Boston Celtics added depth to their roster on Sunday by signing Matt Ryan -- not the Atlanta Falcons one -- to a two-way contract, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Ryan went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2021 NBA Summer League. The 24-year-old signed with the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, in October.

Ryan averaged 18.6 points while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range through 16 games with Grand Rapids.