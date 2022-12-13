Curran: Mac Jones Has the Right to Be Annoyed by Patriots Offense

Curran: Mac has the right to be annoyed by Pats offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve over the last couple of games.

First, the New England Patriots quarterback made headlines for his sideline tirade during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was upset with the play-calling and the offense's lack of effectiveness with the quick game.

In Monday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Patriots offense took a delay of game penalty early in the game and nearly had another delay of game penalty at the start of the second half. That's when Jones let loose with an F-bomb that was heard loud and clear on the broadcast.

Our Tom E. Curran took to Twitter to garner your thoughts on Jones' emotions getting the best of him, and you responded. A whopping 69.8 percent of voters "love it" and believe Jones has every right to be mad about the state of the Patriots offense.

Curran agrees. He explained why on Tuesday's episode of Quick Slants.

"In short, Mac Jones is going down fighting. And in my opinion, this is exactly what the Patriots need in this season spent bobbing on the waves," Curran said. "Urgency is what the Patriots have lacked all season long. From Bill Belichick's coaching hires for the slow roll of the offensive install, to Bill's 'this is going to take a while' warnings, to some of the most timid play-calling in game management in the league. This year's team has spent the entire season scratching the side of its head and trying to figure things out.

"Mac Jones was far from perfect, but he's at least turning the heat up in December for a team that's made a habit of cooling down in the last month of the year. To me, this is exactly what the Patriots need. And the people who get their egos hurt because the second-year quarterback is yelling at them to do their jobs and not be repeat offenders, too flippin' bad. Check your ego, do your job. That's the way it used to work around here."

Both Jones and Patriots play-caller Matt Patricia downplayed the QB's animated moments following Monday's win. The entire offense will look to clean things up heading into Sunday's Week 15 meeting with former Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.

