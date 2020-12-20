NFL

Curran: The Season Could Come Down to Michel in Miami

Michel’s performance is going to be under heavy scrutiny with Damien Harris’ ankle injury

By Tom E. Curran

It would be a stretch to say Sony Michel’s auditioning for his future with the Patriots on Sunday.

But after 10 games of solid production from Damien Harris, Michel’s performance is going to be under heavy scrutiny with Harris’ ankle injury reportedly keeping him out against the Dolphins.

Since taking over for the injured Michel in Week 4, the hard-running Harris’ production has been steadily impressive (691 yards on 137 carries, 5.0 YPC). Harris had 100 yards on 17 carries in his first start against the Chiefs. He’s gone over 100 two more times since and has only been under 4 yards per carry just three times in his 10 games.

Michel’s played in five games. He had a nine-carry, 117-yard outburst against the Raiders in Week 3 (that’s when he injured his quad and went to IR). In the other four games, Michel’s been under 4 yards per carry in all of them.

To read the full story, visit NBC Sports Boston.

