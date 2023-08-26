eastham

Cyclist injured after crash with truck in Eastham

By Irvin Rodriguez

One man was injured after crashing with a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Eastham, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of an accident on the intersection of Route 6 and Salt Pond Road at around 10:35 a.m.

Authorities say they found a bicyclist lying in the roadway and a GMC pickup truck sitting on the median.

The cyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, police say.

The driver stayed on scene and was cooperative with police, according to authorities.

