D.J. Chark to Sign With Lions Despite Patriots Interest

D.J. Chark seemed like a potential fit for the Patriots, but you can cross his name off New England's wish list.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver intends to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions when NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Chark's contract is worth $10 million and is fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.

The Patriots and Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders reportedly both showed interest in Chark, who posted a 1,000-yard Pro Bowl campaign in 2019 and averaged 22.0 yards per reception through four games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Chark would have helped New England fill its need for a deep-threat "X" receiver and was one of Phil Perry's names to watch at the position for the Patriots. His $10 million deal also likely will be less than other free-agent wide receivers like Allen Robinson and Jarvis Landry.

One year in Detroit. Interested to see the number here. One of only a couple true size/speed candidates available. Made sense as a value play for New England coming off an injury. https://t.co/7vKteEKhaa — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 15, 2022

It appears New England wasn't willing to pay up for Chark, however, which means the team either doesn't view him as an ideal fit or is looking for cheaper options at the position, whether that's in free agency or the 2022 NFL Draft.