DA Confirms Deaths at Boston Garage Were Mother, 2 Children

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins confirmed Thursday that the three people who fell to their deaths at a parking garage in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Christmas Day were a mother and her two young children.

In an interview on WBUR, Rollins said the woman was 40 years old and the children were 15 months and 4 years old. No names have been released.

Early indications are that the mother took her own life, she said.

“Our investigation is showing the two children fell first, and then the parent after,'' Rollins said.

Additional details are expected to be released later Thursday, she said.

Many questions remain about the tragedy, which unfolded on Wednesday afternoon when the woman and two children were found unconscious on a sidewalk near a parking garage near the Ruggles MBTA station.

The police investigation centered around an SUV parked on the top level of the parking garage that had three doors open. Two child safety seats were reportedly found inside the vehicle.

Mayor Marty Walsh called the incident "a horrible tragedy," offering his sympathies to the family.

Rollins described the scene of Wednesday's incident during her radio interview on WBUR.

"It was awful," she said. "There were children's shoes and an adult shoe, just belongings from the children and the mother strewn upon the street. The impact of the fall was visible from the street."

"If it had happened on any other day it would be a tragedy, but it happened on Christmas Day, which, whether you celebrate that holiday or not, this is a sacred season in many cultures, and just to see a family, where many of us were home I hope celebrating and loving ours, that this family ended on this day, or the vast majority of them did."

The garage is owned by Northeastern University, which announced Wednesday that it is staffing the garage with security 24 hours a day and, "until a permanent solution is implemented," will close access to the garage's top two floors to pedestrians and vehicles.

"You never know what someone is going through when you look at them. I just ask people to recognize, or I hope that they learn, that there's help out there if you feel as though you're struggling," Rollins told WBUR. "So please go home and love your family. The first responders that saw this, the husband that had to be told that this occurred and the families that are impacted as a result of this, it's just a devastating loss for all of us."

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.