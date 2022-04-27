melissa tremblay

DA to Announce Arrest in 1988 Murder of 11-Year-Old Melissa Tremblay: WATCH LIVE

The body of Melissa Tremblay, a resident of Salem, New Hampshire, was discovered in a rail yard in Lawrence nearly 35 years ago

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

Authorities say they will announce the arrest of a suspect in the 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. in his office.

The body of Melissa Tremblay, a resident of Salem, New Hampshire, was discovered in the old Boston & Maine railway yard near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 1988.

The Lancaster School sixth grader was found stabbed and run over by a freight car, one day after she was reported missing, according to The Eagle-Tribune newspaper. Footprints and blood discovered near where the body was found indicated that a struggle had taken place.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At one point, the newspaper said a drifter and carnival worker who had confessed to several other murders was eyed as a suspect but he was later cleared.

More stories on recent cold case investigations

Massachusetts Apr 24

Massachusetts Cold Case Unit Wants to ID Cases Back to '80s

New Hampshire Mar 28

Cold Case: New Spotlight on Disappearance of New Hampshire Teen in 1968

Bedford Mar 22

Authorities Make Arrest in 1971 Killing in Massachusetts

This article tagged under:

melissa tremblayNew HampshirelawrenceSalemEssex County District Attorney's Office
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us