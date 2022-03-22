Bedford

DA to Announce Charges in Connection With 50-Year-Old Bedford Murder

The name of the suspect has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Handcuffs
Getty Images

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office says it is set to announce that a man has been indicted and arrested in connection with a 50-year-old murder in Bedford, Massachusetts.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Bedford Police Chief Ken Fong are scheduled to announce the charges at a 2:15 p.m. press conference at the district attorney's office in Woburn.

They said only that the charges are connected to "a homicide that occurred more than 50 years ago in the town of Bedford," but provided no further details.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 51 mins ago

Mayor Wu Says She ‘Firmly' Opposes Receivership for Boston Schools

Boston Mar 21

Bouncer Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Marine Outside Boston Bar

This article tagged under:

BedfordMassachusettsmurder
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us