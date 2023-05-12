Man Fatally Shoots Girlfriend as ‘Revenge' for Getting an Abortion, Police Say

Dallas Police are investigating the murder of a woman, which her family believes was out of revenge for getting an abortion.

Harold Thompson, 22, was arrested on a murder charge in the killing of 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, May 10, just after 7:30 a.m. near a gas station on the 800 block of south Walton Walker Boulevard.

Police said the two were seen arguing and surveillance footage shows Thompson putting Gonzalez in a choke hold in the moments before shooting her in the head. Gonzalez died at the scene.

Tragically, her sister, Mileny Rubio, witnessed the murder while she was driving nearby to bring her boyfriend to work.

“I heard gunshots and immediately knew it was her and when I looked back, it was her. She was on the floor,” she said. “I was in shock. I couldn’t touch her. I couldn’t move. My body froze. I just called my mom and I couldn’t even explain to her.”

Gonzalez’s family told NBC 5 that the two had recently ended a tumultuous 4-month relationship.

“I knew she wasn’t OK but we couldn’t help, we didn’t know how,” Rubio said.

A search of Thompson’s criminal history shows prior charges of domestic assault, which resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest prior to the shooting. Gonzalez' mother said that report was officially filed in March by her family but they never heard back from Dallas Police after multiple attempts.

“I looked at her beaten, he no longer let her talk to anyone, he took everything from her,” Gonzalez’ mother told NBC 5 in Spanish. “He took his phone, he managed everything for her. She was scared."

Court records report Thompson had also abused Gonzalez while she was pregnant.

According to the arrest report, Gonzalez had just returned this week from a trip to Colorado to get an abortion. Police say Thompson was believed to be the father of the child.

“He was so angry that she wanted to get away from him,” Rubio said. “She would always tell me that she wanted to leave, but that she couldn’t.“

A bond has not yet been set for Thompson. It's unknown if he has an attorney.

Gonzalez leaves three young children behind.

“My sister was very beautiful. She was so sweet,” Rubio said. “It’s so heartbreaking because everybody loved her.”

Gonzalez's family is hosting a viewing and memorial this Sunday. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday. They are currently raising money to help cover funeral costs.