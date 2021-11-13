Patriots

Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski Ruled Out for Patriots Vs. Browns

By Justin Leger

Pats rule out Harris, Olszewski for Week 10 vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have officially ruled out running back Damien Harris and wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski for Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Both Harris and Olszewski suffered concussions during last week's 24-6 Patriots win over the Carolina Panthers. They had been listed as questionable on the team's latest injury report.

How will Jones, Pats fare in second half? This sim gives mixed results

With Harris sidelined, the Patriots hope to have Rhamondre Stevenson available for the Week 10 matchup. The rookie running back is questionable to play due to a concussion of his own. If Stevenson can't suit up, New England likely will lean on Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor in the backfield.

Olszewski's absence means fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers could be in line to handle punt return duties.

The Browns also will be short-handed at running back with Nick Chubb and Dometric Felton ruled out due to COVID-19. D'Ernest Johnson is expected to handle the bulk of the workload at the position for Cleveland.

Kickoff for Patriots-Browns is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

