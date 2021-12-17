Damien Harris Ruled Out for Patriots-Colts Game

Damien Harris downgraded to out for Week 15 Patriots-Colts game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without one of their best offensive players when they battle the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday night's Week 15 game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

New England on Friday downgraded running back Damien Harris to out for this weekend's matchup.

Harris was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. The third-year running back is battling a hamstring issue, one that caused him to leave the team's Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills in the second half and not finish the game.

Harris leads the Patriots with 759 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Without Harris, we should expect rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran Brandon Bolden to see their workloads increase.

The Patriots also announced Friday they've downgraded offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste to out. He's dealing with an illness.

Kickoff for Patriots-Colts on Saturday is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. New England enters this game as the AFC East leader and No. 1 seed in the conference.