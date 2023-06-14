Crime and Courts

Daniel Penny indicted by N.Y. grand jury in Jordan Neely subway death

The death last month has been a lightning rod on issues of mental health, crime and race.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

New York City grand jurors on Wednesday indicted Daniel Penny in the death of fellow subway rider Jordan Neely, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The death last month has been a lightning rod on issues of mental health, crime and race.

Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, was indicted on a second-degree manslaughter charge in the May 1 confrontation with the homeless Neely, the sources said. A representative for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment to NBC News.

A spokesperson for Penny also declined to comment.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

