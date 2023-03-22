Patriots

Dante Scarnecchia to Receive Award of Excellence From Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Justin Leger

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will recognize Dante Scarnecchia for his illustrious coaching career.

The longtime New England Patriots assistant was selected to receive an Award of Excellence. The award, which the Hall of Fame started giving out in 2022, is given to those who propelled the success of individual teams and the sport of professional football.

Among the winners of the Award of Excellence are assistant coaches, trainers, equipment managers, film/video directors and public relations personnel. You can view the full list of 2023 Award of Excellence recipients here.

Recently retired Pats safety Devin McCourty took to Twitter to congratulate "Scar" on the honor.

Scarnecchia, 75, began his Patriots career in 1982 when he joined the staff as a special teams coach. He had three separate stints in New England -- 1982-88, 1991-2013, and 2016-19. Primarily an offensive line coach during his 34 seasons with the team, Scarnecchia won six Super Bowl titles.

