Dartmouth Mall owner wins reprieve from debt trouble — for now

The real estate investment firm that owns the Dartmouth Mall has struck a refinancing agreement that gets it out from under one overdue loan, but it is now staring down another major debt-related deadline in December.

Under a revised credit agreement with its lenders, Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has been authorized to use up to $54 million of proceeds from a revolving credit facility to refinance outstanding debt related to Dartmouth Mall, according to a securities filing this week. The mall is now included as collateral in PREIT’s credit facility.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal