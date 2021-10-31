crash

Dartmouth Man Killed In Crash

Police have identified the crash victim

By Jim McKeever

Police have identified the victim of a crash that occured on Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

According to police, at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning they were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Prospect Street.

They said they found a 2008 Toyota Tundra in the woods with heavy front-end damage. The driver, Antonio Vassal, 61, of Dartmouth was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Dartmouth and Massachusetts State police, and the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Vassal's cause of death is still under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts.

No additional information is available at this time.

